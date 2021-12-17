WALLONIA WATER SUPPLY & CLIMATE - SWDE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Un prêt de 250 millions d'euros de la BEI à la Société Wallone des Eaux (SWDE) pour cofinancer son programme d'investissement 2022-2026 afin d'améliorer la distribution d'eau, la sécurité d'approvisionnement et de contribuer aux travaux d'adaptation liés au changement climatique.
Le projet concerne le programme d'investissement de la SWDE pour la période de 2022 à 2026. Il comprend la réhabilitation et la mise à niveau de tous les types de composants du système d'adduction d'eau de de la SWDE (transport, stockage, traitement et distribution). Il permettra d'améliorer l'alimentation en eau d'un bassin de près de 2,5 millions d'habitants couvrant 207 municipalités en Wallonie à travers un réseau modernisé de près de 30 000 km de longueur.
The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The contribution of the EIB relies mainly on the financing conditions, that usually cannot be found on the Belgian market. Indeed maturities over 25 years are unusual, drawing period are 12 months maximum and tranching is very limited in finance contracts provided by commercial banks. Customised terms and crowding-in effects have also been mentioned by the promoter. Further, EIB's involvement has a strong impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project.
Les opérations de ce programme sont toutes éligibles sous la nouvelle orientation de prêts dans le secteur de l'eau de la BEI. Ce prêt devrait contribuer à corriger les défaillances du marché dans le secteur en finançant des opérations générant d'importantes externalités positives (environnement et santé publique). Par ailleurs, une part des opérations devrait contribuer à l'action climatique à la fois en terme d'atténuation et d'adaptation.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur d'assurer que les marchés pour la mise en œuvre du projet seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l'UE (les Directives 2014/24/EC ainsi que la Directive 89/665/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour européenne de justice, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l'UE tel que requis.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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