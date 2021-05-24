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ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,497,737.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 90,497,737.6
Energy : € 90,497,737.6
Signature date(s)
22/12/2022 : € 90,497,737.6
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Related press
Sweden: Ellevio increases the capacity of Stockholm's electricity grid with the support of a loan from the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2022
20210524
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
ELLEVIO AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 1000 million (EUR 92 million)
SEK 2141 million (EUR 197 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation is a multi-scheme investment project for electricity distribution grid infrastructure in the Greater Stockholm area in Sweden, covering the period 2021-2026.

Electricity distribution stations, most notably the Värtan station, are approaching the end of their technical lifetime, and there is a need to increase existing capacity to meet an expected increase in electricity consumption and to ensure a stable supply of electricity in Stockholm over the coming years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme concerns electricity distribution schemes (underground cables, new substations and works in existing substations), some of which may fall under Annex I of the Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and will have to undergo an obligatory environmental impact assessment (EIA), while some schemes may fall under Annex II which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. According to the Promoter, EIAs have already been carried out for two project schemes. The main impacts that can be typically expected for projects of this nature relate to visual impact and disturbance during construction.

The Promoter is a public entity, subject to the Utilities Directive.

Related documents
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Ellevio increases the capacity of Stockholm's electricity grid with the support of a loan from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154260279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210524
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Other links
Summary sheet
ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Data sheet
ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II
Related press
Sweden: Ellevio increases the capacity of Stockholm's electricity grid with the support of a loan from the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Ellevio increases the capacity of Stockholm's electricity grid with the support of a loan from the EIB
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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