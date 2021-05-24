ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS II

Summary sheet
The operation is a multi-scheme investment project for electricity distribution grid infrastructure in the Greater Stockholm area in Sweden, covering the period 2021-2026.
Electricity distribution stations, most notably the Värtan station, are approaching the end of their technical lifetime, and there is a need to increase existing capacity to meet an expected increase in electricity consumption and to ensure a stable supply of electricity in Stockholm over the coming years.
The programme concerns electricity distribution schemes (underground cables, new substations and works in existing substations), some of which may fall under Annex I of the Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and will have to undergo an obligatory environmental impact assessment (EIA), while some schemes may fall under Annex II which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. According to the Promoter, EIAs have already been carried out for two project schemes. The main impacts that can be typically expected for projects of this nature relate to visual impact and disturbance during construction.
The Promoter is a public entity, subject to the Utilities Directive.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.