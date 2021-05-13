MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS

Summary sheet
Acquisition of 19 tram-trains to be used in the City area and the surroundings of Chemnitz and construction of a depot for up to 60 trains.
The project will increase the quality of the rail-based public transport services provided by the Promoter. It will thereby promote sustainable transport by improving the modal competitiveness of rail transport against road and contribute to the reduction of noise, accidents, pollution and CO2 emissions.
The project consists of the acquisition of 19 new TramTrain vehicles and the construction of a maintenance depot by the Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen GmbH, a subsidiary of Zweckverband Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen (Germany), a first time Borrower from EIB. The project will increase the current urban and suburban public transport capacity and significantly improve the modal share of rail based transport in Chemnitz and its surrounding area. This will result in reduction of road congestion, as well as vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits in terms of reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants. The Bank's loan plays an important role in securing the overall funding of the operation, sending a positive signal to commercial co-funders and contributing to the robustness of the business case. It lowers the Borrower's funding costs and provides a stable long-term funding base by way of fixed rate loans (as opposed to floating rate loans by the Co-Funders). The majority of the project is eligible under Climate Action. The project will also contribute to development of a "transition" region within the Cohesion policy architecture.
The rolling stock component does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for the maintenance depots, as well as for any associated facilities not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to the modal shift from road to railways.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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