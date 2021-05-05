ADVANCED HEATING SYSTEMS

Summary sheet
The project consists of research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to environmental friendly heating technologies during the 2022-2024 period.
The aim is to develop technologies and new innovative products in the areas of heat pumps, condensing boilers, wall-mounted boilers and services that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency. The project also include related electronic control and connectivity technologies.
The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of innovative developments in the fields of heating, cooling, and ventilation technology.
Important positive knowledge spillovers through RDI cooperation with industrial and academic partners and upstream suppliers. Increase in the technological competence and leadership of the European HVAC sector.
Positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products with enhanced energy efficiency, reduced use of natural resources and improved energy efficiency.
The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination and the monitoring requirements during project implementation.
The concerned RDI investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project related environmental details.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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