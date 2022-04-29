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AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 145,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 145,000,000
Urban development : € 145,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2022 : € 145,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2022
20210486
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
AREA METROPOLITANA DE BARCELONA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of energy-efficient social and affordable housing units for rent in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area.

The project aims to increase the supply of new social and affordable housing for rent, thereby providing greater housing options with high-quality and energy-efficient accommodation for low- and medium-income households and vulnerable groups, thus improving tenants' quality of life, promoting greater social inclusion, and enhancing the flexibility and functioning of the housing market.

Additionality and Impact

This Project concerns an investment loan to support investments in social and affordable housing for rent in the Barcelona Metropolitan area. The Project meets UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development goals and Energy Efficiency targets, and metropolitan housing objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project will increase the supply of new social and affordable housing for rent, thereby providing greater housing options with high quality and energy efficient accommodation for low and medium income households and vulnerable groups. Thus, improving tenant's quality of life, promoting greater social inclusion, and enhancing the flexibility and functioning of the housing market.

 

EIB is supporting with long-term finance this operation. Other

financiers do not match the terms and conditions offered, in particular the

long tenor, long availability period, long grace periods and flexible drawdown

conditions are features aligned with the project implementation and economic

life of the financed asset. These will allow the promoter to maintain a sound

and balanced financial structure.

The Bank's non-financial contribution entails the potential

crowding in of other financiers based on recent experience with similar

projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Spanish Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Law (Environmental Law 6/2001), is compliant with EU Directives. Given the nature, location and size of the schemes included in this operation, none of them is subject to an EIA, nor requires an assessment under the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. In addition, all buildings included in the project comply with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU, as transposed into the Spanish legislation.

AMB is governed by the provisions of Law 9/2017 of 8th November, on Public Sector Contracts transposing Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/24/EU of 26th February 2014 into Spanish law.

Related documents
11/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Related projects
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
11 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151232202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210486
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Parent project
SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PL SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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