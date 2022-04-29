AMB ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

This Project concerns an investment loan to support investments in social and affordable housing for rent in the Barcelona Metropolitan area. The Project meets UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development goals and Energy Efficiency targets, and metropolitan housing objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project will increase the supply of new social and affordable housing for rent, thereby providing greater housing options with high quality and energy efficient accommodation for low and medium income households and vulnerable groups. Thus, improving tenant's quality of life, promoting greater social inclusion, and enhancing the flexibility and functioning of the housing market.

EIB is supporting with long-term finance this operation. Other

financiers do not match the terms and conditions offered, in particular the

long tenor, long availability period, long grace periods and flexible drawdown

conditions are features aligned with the project implementation and economic

life of the financed asset. These will allow the promoter to maintain a sound

and balanced financial structure.

The Bank's non-financial contribution entails the potential

crowding in of other financiers based on recent experience with similar

projects.