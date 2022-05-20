SGEF ITALY LOAN FOR SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and mid-cap investments via leasing schemes in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.
Dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible SME and mid-cap investments via leasing schemes in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.
The project supports the financing of small-scale investments carried out by SMEs and Midcaps in Italy. The project's policy impact is rated very good as it addresses market failures related to SMEs' constraints in accessing long term funding to finance their growth. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the economy also by promoting investments in the climate action and environmental sustainability sectors, particularly important following the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. These projects are ultimately expected to generate positive externalities by providing environmental benefits and increasing the resilience to climate change, including through investments in Electric Vehicles, Agricultural equipment, Green economy and Photovoltaics.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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