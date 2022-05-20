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SGEF ITALY LOAN FOR SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2022 : € 250,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
20 May 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2022
20210474
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SGEF ITALY LOAN FOR SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION
FRAER LEASING SPA,SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE ITALY SPA,SG LEASING SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and mid-cap investments via leasing schemes in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.

Dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible SME and mid-cap investments via leasing schemes in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small-scale investments carried out by SMEs and Midcaps in Italy. The project's policy impact is rated very good as it addresses market failures related to SMEs' constraints in accessing long term funding to finance their growth. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the economy also by promoting investments in the climate action and environmental sustainability sectors, particularly important following the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. These projects are ultimately expected to generate positive externalities by providing environmental benefits and increasing the resilience to climate change, including through investments in Electric Vehicles, Agricultural equipment, Green economy and Photovoltaics.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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