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LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 130,000,000
Services : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2022 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Related press
France: InvestEU - Loxam receives €130 million loan from the EIB to support its energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2022
20210438
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
LOXAM SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 271 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Administrative and support service activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the company's multi-annual green investment plan in new state-of-the-art electric equipment and a small share of other 'low-emission' biofuel and hydrogen-powered equipment for the substitution of fossil fuel-powered, polluting and CO2-emitting rental equipment and rental fleet renewal in France. It includes the implementation of charging stations and hydrogen-refuelling stations, as well as the associated digitalisation for tracking, remote diagnostics and preventive maintenance.

The decarbonisation of the rental fleet by substituting fossil-fuel powered rental equipment with electric or hydrogen-powered equipment in support of resource efficiency and circular economy.

Additionality and Impact

The company stands out in the sector as the most ambitious driver of the concept of natural resource use, management and protection / circular economy. The project constitutes a significant investment in fleet electrification and substitution of fossil-fuelled equipment with zero/low emission equipment. The project will help to reduce the energy consumption, avoidexhaust emissions, reduce noise emissions and reduce pollution by oils and lubricants during operation and maintenance. The associated digitalization will enable the tracking, remote diagnostics and preventive maintenance of the equipment and thereby further reduce the carbon footprint. These factors combined constitute a significant 'development and deployment of innovative solutions and business processes for circular economy' in the construction equipment rental business, and set an example to the construction sector at large. The project addresses the market failures of insufficient investment in circular economy in the EU and insufficient attention in the construction equipment rental sector for reducing energy consumption and extending the life of the assets.

 

Most of the project will be implemented in sites located in cohesion regions. The project thereby supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. These local investments will contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, healthy and affordable living environment, and in maintaining and expanding the promoter's employment in the regions concerned.

 

The EIB loan addresses the borrower's needs to (i) achieve greater financial flexibility by shifting its financing profile towards longer term financing and (ii) diversify its lender pool. The EIB loan will provide a financial safeguard to the promoter and supports its equipment electrification plan and through the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 crisis. The proposed loan structure provides the borrower with the necessary flexibility to undertake the investments. Origination and appraisal of the operation has benefited from EIB technical expertise. Targeted regular monitoring will be applied.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be implemented in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not materially change in scope. These do not appear to fall under any Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not require screening or an EIA Report.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
2 February 2022
20 July 2022
Related documents
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Other links
Related press
France: InvestEU - Loxam receives €130 million loan from the EIB to support its energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Publication Date
6 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141268374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210438
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Sweden
Spain
Finland
Italy
The Netherlands
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250503028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210438
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Sweden
Spain
Finland
Italy
The Netherlands
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Other links
Summary sheet
LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Data sheet
LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Related press
France: InvestEU - Loxam receives €130 million loan from the EIB to support its energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: InvestEU - Loxam receives €130 million loan from the EIB to support its energy transition
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LOXAM ELECTRIC CAPEX PROGRAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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