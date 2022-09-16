LODZ URBAN DEVELOPMENT

The Operation contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals and to EU and EIB policies objectives. The Project is aligned with the Climate Bank Roadmap and the Bank's criteria for urban regeneration and integrated urban development and sustainable transport in accordance with the provisions of the EU Urban Agenda, new Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, the EU2020 Strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth, the EU Urban Mobility Framework and the EIB Transport Lending Policy. The project will also contribute to Cohesion, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability Objectives.

The Project addresses a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. The Project includes investment in quasi-public goods (e.g. walking and cycling infrastructure, open public spaces such as parks and green areas, public transport) that are expected to generate positive externalities for the city's residents and mitigate negative externalities of road traffic. The cumulative improvements to the urban environment are expected to support better access to services and quality of life for residents.





The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding.

The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Lodz due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed, (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs, taking into consideration the timeline of operation execution (iv) attractive pricing, and (v) possibility to disburse in PLN. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.