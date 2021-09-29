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BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 270,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 270,000,000
Health : € 270,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2021 : € 270,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2021
20210436
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 270 million
EUR 370 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The Bank's loan will finance the state of Brandenburg's expenditure for its COVID-19 vaccination and testing programme.

The objective of the project is to support the state of Brandenburg's COVID-19 vaccination and testing programme.

Additionality and Impact

The Bank's loan will finance the German federal state of Brandenburg's expenditure for its COVID-19 vaccination programme as well as for COVID-19 testing activities in schools and childcare facilities and for complementary services like IT, logistics, communication or public awareness campaigns. The project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health sector due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of health sector investments and the large externalities they generate. The project is expected to generate a range of economic and social benefits. By providing an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project responds effectively to the health care needs of the relevant population of the region. The project responds to the Bank's policy objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health) objective. An efficient distribution of vaccinations and testing facilities will allow a continuation of economic activities, which will contribute to the region's economic sustainability. The Bank's 20-year loan to Brandenburg's promotional bank Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB) provides an important contribution to the financing of Brandenburg's unexpected expenses related to the pandemic. The loan provides flexible disbursement, interest rate and repayment arrangements and contributes to the diversification and stability of ILB's funding base.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EC and/or 2014/23/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
18/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
Publication Date
18 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144905750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210436
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182431719
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210436
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
Other links
Summary sheet
BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING
Data sheet
BRANDENBURG COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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