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INVENTIVA - (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/05/2022 : € 25,000,000
16/05/2022 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Related press
France: Inventiva secures a €50 million credit facility from the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/05/2022
20210353
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
INVENTIVA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Inventiva is a late-stage clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The promoter is a French biotechnology company with an in-depth expertise in small molecules targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic enzymes. The company has built a strong pipeline of drug candidate for the treatment of patients with fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and cancers. The project supports the company's research and development (R&D) investments, including the clinical regulatory and manufacturing development costs of all portfolio candidates, with a focus on the lead products (e.g. Lanifibranor). Investments will cover predominantly R&D costs to bring the assets closer to the market authorisation and commercialisation.

The aim is to support the development of treatments of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and other fibrotic diseases, as well as treatments for other conditions, such as lysosomal storage disorder and various cancers. Additionally, the EIB loan will also contribute to accelerate the screening and early stage pre-clinical development of new products, which are expected to become the backbone of the company's growth. The project will be coordinated from the company's headquarters located in Daix near Dijon (France).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). Full environmental details verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a public company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services verified details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 May 2022
16 May 2022
Related documents
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Other links
Related press
France: Inventiva secures a €50 million credit facility from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Publication Date
5 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155410249
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210353
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255218293
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210353
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Data sheet
INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Related press
France: Inventiva secures a €50 million credit facility from the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Inventiva secures a €50 million credit facility from the EIB
Other links
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVENTIVA - (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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