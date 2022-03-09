SPEE HAUTS-DE-FRANCE 2

Summary sheet
Financement du Service Public de l'Efficacité Energétique (« SPEE ») géré en régie par la Région Hauts-de-France qui vise à rénover les logements du secteur privé en tiers financement. Cette opération est une seconde ligne en faveur du SPEE Hauts-de-France après l'opération SPEE en Picardie (2014-0158) et s'inscrit dans le Programme EE French Private Housing (2015-0188).
La Régie du Service Public de l'Efficacité Energétique (le « SPEE ») de la Région Hauts-de-France (la « Région ») a pour objet de sensibiliser les propriétaires privés et les Communes à la nécessité de rénover leurs habitations, de disposer d'un audit énergétique et de les accompagner dans la conception et la réalisation de travaux d'économies d'énergie avec des objectifs de qualité, d'efficacité et d'optimisation énergétique. Le SPEE a vocation à assurer un rôle de « tiers de confiance » tant vis-à-vis du public que des professionnels des différents secteurs d'activités qui concourent à la réalisation des opérations de rénovation des bâtiments. Dans un deuxième temps et grâce au financement de la BEI, le SPEE vise à compléter cet accompagnement technique par une offre de prêts adaptée. Le SPEE entend ainsi continuer et approfondir son rôle de tiers-financeur, suivant les modalités des lois ALUR (2013) et de la Transition Energétique (2015) ainsi que des lois de finances pour 2020 et 2022 permettant à des acteurs non-bancaires de procéder à des activités de crédit dans certaines conditions.
The Project concerns Energy Efficiency (EE) in residential buildings. It supports the development of a One-Stop Shop (OSS) in the Hauts-de-France region in France, which offers a comprehensive support, combining a loan and technical assistance to homeowners during the whole renovation cycle. In addition to the refurbishments immediately supported with the EIB loan, the region will be able to continue and develop further the OSS beyond the EIB project timeline.
This operation will support the country, the EU and the Bank priority in the energy sector (EE) and the EIB's Climate Action objectives (climate change mitigation) and regional policy in transition regions.
Residential building refurbishment projects not only reduce energy consumption and associated Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, but have also a very positive impact on the living environment by increasing comfort and reducing internal air pollution. Despite those benefits, high transaction costs hampered the preparation of EE works, and they suffer from a chronic lack of investments.
The Project will generate a very good ERR (12%) and an excellent social benefit (5.3%). The Promoter has already a large experience in such projects.
The EIB loan offered to the OSS has characteristics that no other bank could provide. Its long maturity (22 years) matches the cashflows originating from the EE savings and it will help the Promoter attract public funds, private self-financing and potentially commercial banks to further develop.
Cette opération a pour objet de générer des bénéfices environnementaux en soutenant des projets qui visent à réduire la consommation d'énergie et à participer à la lutte contre le changement climatique. Chacun des sous-projets financés sera de petite taille et son impact négatif sur l'environnement sera très limité ; au vu de leur taille, de leur localisation et de la nature des travaux qu'ils déclenchent, une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement, telle que définie dans la Directive EIE 2011/92/UE amendée par la Directive 2014/52/EC, n'est pas nécessaire.
Dans la majorité des cas, les directives sur les marchés publics de l'Union Européenne ne sont pas applicables au présent projet car les ouvrages et les travaux de construction sont commandés par des particuliers et propriétaires d'habitations, en tant que bénéficiaires finaux du projet. Cependant, dans le cas de contrats passés entre le SPEE et des artisans ou bureaux d'études ou autres prestataires externes, le code des marchés publics s'applique.
L'opération auprès du SPEE s'inscrit dans le cadre du Programme « French EE Private Housing ». Il s'agit de la septième opération proposée à ce titre et de la seconde en faveur du SPEE Hauts-de-France.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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