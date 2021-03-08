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GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 40,000,000
Energy : € 2,800,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 37,200,000
Signature date(s)
7/07/2022 : € 2,800,000
7/07/2022 : € 37,200,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Related press
Spain: EIB EUR 40m loan to improve sustainability and energy efficiency for Grupo Jorge
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
1 August 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/07/2022
20210308
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
JORGE PORK MEAT SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 86 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the financing of the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities and related CAPEX between 2021 and 2025 in order to develop and confirm new technologies for sustainable rearing and deploy green energy sources for self-consumption in Spain.

The proposed investment therefore targets the research, development and testing of components and systems as well as the revamping and first-of-its-kind facilities of pork rearing farms targeting improved animal welfare, zero emissions, no slurry, and no antibiotics. This target is in line with the reduction of the two main emission sources of the pig supply chain: indirect feed emissions and manure emission.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will finance the Promoter's investments in: a) RDI activities linked to the enhancement of sustainability in farm operations, b) digitalization, and c) decarbonisation.

 

The project is strongly aligned with EU Green Deal and EIB policy priorities, namely on the minimisation of the environmental and carbon footprint of pork production and relevant agro-industries, and consistent with the Paris agreements. The project is complementary to EU rural development policy and the renewable energy generation.

 

The RDI activities financed are expected to generate positive knowledge, technology, climate and environmental externalities. This is to be achieved through the promotion of innovative processes and through skills development. The Promoter's RDI programme targets higher resource efficiency, smaller environmental footprint improvement and safer products adapted to the consumer preferences, but not internalized on the consumer product market.

 

The project addresses the market failures associated with climate change and environmental sustainability - namely the greenhouse-gas (GHG) and the pollution externalities - by identifying, developing, and validating low-carbon and clean technologies. It also counters the market failures of RDI positive knowledge externalities and from limited access and/or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, and leading to higher screening and monitoring costs), and misalignment of incentives.

 

The EIB, alongside the EU policy incentives, will support the promoter in re-orienting its business activities towards the development and implementation of more sustainable technology for farming. The RDI component will create knowledge allowing the promoter to overcome limitations related to the access to and dissemination of new technologies, such as high transaction costs for obtaining information, negotiating and acquiring protected technologies. The project shows good prospects for growth and social benefits, as well as fair employment indicators.


The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure by providing favorable terms (availability and grace periods and flexibility on drawdowns), as well as a long maturity. Moreover, the EIB will become a stable financier assuming a long-term commitment with the promoter, sending a positive signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners. EIB's structuring expertise has contributed to confirm the Project's alignment with the Paris agreements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation concerns support to the implementation of research and development technologies aimed at developing sustainable rearing with the construction and renovation of rearing facilities, biogas and composting unit, water storage, and photovoltaic field for self-consumption. Part of the project's investments fall under Annex I and II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EC. The requirements, in respect to EU and national legislation, including permitting and public consultations, are strictly followed by the promoter. The Promoter applies strict animal welfare, hygiene and safety protocols, and integrated environmental and quality management systems that meet official EU and Spanish standards and conform to Best Available Techniques.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB EUR 40m loan to improve sustainability and energy efficiency for Grupo Jorge

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Publication Date
13 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155693556
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210308
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Publication Date
21 Jun 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155694267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210308
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Publication Date
21 Jun 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155693533
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210308
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Data sheet
GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Related press
Spain: EIB EUR 40m loan to improve sustainability and energy efficiency for Grupo Jorge
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB EUR 40m loan to improve sustainability and energy efficiency for Grupo Jorge
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Jorge
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPO JORGE RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE REARING - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Santa Carmina
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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