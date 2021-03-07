Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2021 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Ercros' innovation, decarbonisation and modernisation strategy with EUR 40 million
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
3 January 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2021
20210307
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
ERCROS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in the areas of research and development (R&D), digitalisation, decarbonisation and modernisation of some key manufacturing production for the period 2021-2024.

These investments of the project will support the Promoter's new strategy to transform the company into a sustainable company. This strategy streamlines the investments into decarbonisation of its operations to combat climate change, diversification to sustain the downturn of economic cycles, and digitalisation to modernise and increase productivity.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital objectives. The project is expected to generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes and products and through skills development. The positive environmental externalities are expected to be in form of reduction of GHGs emission, reduction of energy and raw material consumption and pollution prevention in the promoter's manufacturing facilities. In addition, the investment in R&D component creates knowledge externalities through cooperation with public researchers, suppliers and customers. Moreover, the financing of this project addresses the market failure of imperfect competition as it helps a mid-sized company to gain and maintain its market share in domestic and international markets, thus increasing competition. The project generates a range of economic and social benefits. The investment supports the re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce, the implementation of safer working conditions and it contributes to wider socio-economic effects such as the support of the EU chemical industry leadership and competitiveness and the support to long-term EU economic growth. The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure by providing favourable and customized terms. Moreover, the EIB will become a stable financier assuming a long-term commitment with the promoter, sending a positive signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

One component of the project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and hence requires either an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision from the competent authorities. All components are expected to be complaint with best available techniques (BAT). The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities part of the project will be carried out in existing R&D facilities of the Promoter. RDI activities are not mentioned in the EIA Directive and therefore, the activities are not expected to require an EIA. It will be assessed during due diligence if any other component of the project requires an EIA or a screening decision in accordance with the directive. All environmental aspects will be appraised in detail during due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
03/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Ercros' innovation, decarbonisation and modernisation strategy with EUR 40 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Publication Date
3 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144744354
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210307
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Data sheet
ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Ercros' innovation, decarbonisation and modernisation strategy with EUR 40 million
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Ercros' innovation, decarbonisation and modernisation strategy with EUR 40 million
Other links
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications