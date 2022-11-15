LEAF SPACE (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The loan will finance the worldwide expansion of a ground station network to communicate with low earth orbit satellites and increase the network coverage and communication capacity. It will also support the development of new services supporting high throughput frequency bands, to connect through optical transmission and to track launchers during take off. The project will be implemented in the period 2022-2024.
This project will support the promoter's growth, notably the development of its products and services in new target markets.
The related research and development activities will be carried out in existing facilities, as well as the installation of new ground stations will take place at sites already being used for the same purpose. Such activities are therefore not likely to fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive2014/52/EU). There is no particular negative residual impact on the environment expected. Further details will be verified during the appraisal phase.
The promoter is a private company operating in the space sector, which is exempt from public procurement requirements.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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