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LEAF SPACE (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 15,000,000
Telecom : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2022 : € 7,500,000
15/12/2022 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAF SPACE (EGFF)

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2022
20210262
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEAF SPACE (EGFF)
LEAF SPACE SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 51 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance the worldwide expansion of a ground station network to communicate with low earth orbit satellites and increase the network coverage and communication capacity. It will also support the development of new services supporting high throughput frequency bands, to connect through optical transmission and to track launchers during take off. The project will be implemented in the period 2022-2024.

This project will support the promoter's growth, notably the development of its products and services in new target markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The related research and development activities will be carried out in existing facilities, as well as the installation of new ground stations will take place at sites already being used for the same purpose. Such activities are therefore not likely to fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive2014/52/EU). There is no particular negative residual impact on the environment expected. Further details will be verified during the appraisal phase.

The promoter is a private company operating in the space sector, which is exempt from public procurement requirements.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2022
15 December 2022
Related documents
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAF SPACE (EGFF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAF SPACE (EGFF)
Publication Date
5 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159026916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210262
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAF SPACE (EGFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
LEAF SPACE (EGFF)
Data sheet
LEAF SPACE (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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