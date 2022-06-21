Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 11,650,000
Italy : € 38,350,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2022 : € 11,650,000
21/06/2022 : € 38,350,000
Other links
Related public register
14/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €50 million to finance Panariagroup's innovation and decarbonisation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2022
20210259
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
PANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments for the modernisation of existing manufacturing capacity as well as research, development and innovation (RDI) activities on production processes and products carried out over the period 2021-2024.

The part of the project concerning deployment of technology includes the installation of energy-efficient, state-of-the art machinery and equipment that will improve the efficiency of manufacturing while reducing its environmental footprint. The RDI activities on processes aim at innovating different phases of the production process to achieve higher efficiency, reducing the consumption of resources, and improving the overall sustainability and technical advancement of manufacturing. The RDI activities on products focus on innovating the product range mainly through new compositions, formats and applications.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments for the modernization of existing manufacturing capacity as well as Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities on production processes and products carried out over the period 2021-2024.


The project supports the modernisation of existing installed capacity via more energy-efficient, state-of-the art, transitional technologies that will enable the facilities concerned to shift to low carbon or renewable sources when these become economically available. Hence it is aligned with the EU's objective to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as the ceramic tile industry, by the year 2050. The project generates positive environmental externalities such as a reduction of CO2 / square metre of tiles. The project's outcomes include innovative final products that have an improved environmental footprint.


﻿The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure. EIB's favourable and customised terms are appreciated by the company. Moreover, the proposed loan from EIB, a stable anchor financier with a long-term investment strategy and commitment, is an important signal towards the company's current and potential new commercial financing partners.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of ceramic products by burning, in particular roofing tiles, bricks, refractory bricks, tiles, stoneware or porcelain fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU; it is therefore likely that some investment components will be subject to a screening decision by the local competent environmental authorities. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
14/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €50 million to finance Panariagroup's innovation and decarbonisation strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Publication Date
14 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150944955
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210259
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Other links
Summary sheet
PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Data sheet
PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €50 million to finance Panariagroup's innovation and decarbonisation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €50 million to finance Panariagroup's innovation and decarbonisation strategy
Other links
Related public register
14/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications