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XELTIS (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2021 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch med-tech innovator Xeltis lands €15 million European financing from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2021
20210220
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
XELTIS (EGF VD)
XELTIS BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The Promoter is a Dutch company pioneering a restorative approach in cardiovascular therapy. The company's technology platform (RestoreX) enables the patient's own body to naturally restore a new blood vessel or heart valve.

The proposed transaction supports the company's research and development (R&D) investments and manufacturing upscaling-related capex to advance the clinical and regulatory development as well as market launch of the company's implantable cardiovascular devices i.e., restorative pulmonary heart valve, aortic heart valve, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) and Hemodialysis access graft. The project will be coordinated from the company's headquarters located in Eindhoven (the Netherlands).

Additionality and Impact

Xeltis is a Netherlands based clinical-stage medical device company pioneering a restorative approach in cardiovascular therapy, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their technology is based on super molecular polymer chemistry materials enabling the patient's own body to naturally restore a new blood vessel or heart valve. Initially acting as a scaffold mimicking synthetic grafts (valve or vessel), Xeltis' products are progressively replaced by patient's own tissues so a full replacement and complete restoration of the natural function of the valve or vessel is achieved. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven SMEs, arising from their limited access to financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in the Netherlands will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Hence, EIB's involvement in this project supports the development of leading-edge timely, accurate and evidence based precision technology with important health benefits, which would otherwise have been significantly delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

Xeltis is a Dutch clinical-stage medical device company with the most advanced polymer-based restorative devices for cardiovascular treatment. Xeltis' devices, based on the revolutionary Nobel-prize super molecular polymer synthesis, can naturally evolve into living blood vessels or heart valves, when colonised by a patient's own tissue.

Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch med-tech innovator Xeltis lands €15 million European financing from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch med-tech innovator Xeltis lands €15 million European financing from EIB
Other links

Photogallery

XELTIS (EGF VD)
Xeltis (EGF VD)
©Xeltis

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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