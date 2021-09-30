ALTEIA (EGF VD)

The promoter is an innovative start-up that has developed a proprietary Visual Intelligence Platform for physical asset modelling and management, addressing the business requirements notably found in Infrastructure and Utilities, Mines and Aggregates, Agriculture and Forestry.This operation is under the EGF Venture Debt programme loan, a product guaranteed under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund, designed to assist companies affected by Covid-19.

The project creates positive knowledge spillovers strengthening the innovation capability and competitiveness of the EU in the field of Artificial Intelligence applied to industrial use cases.The venture debt financing provided by the EIB enables the Company to keep on investing in RDI and building scale despite the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Without this financing, Alteia may not be able to scale up so rapidly, and its investor base will likely be more diluted.

The EIB contributing is excellent mainly thanks to the tailored financing structure and terms offered to the Borrower as well as the expected positive crowding-in effect that should result from it.