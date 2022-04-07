MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Summary sheet
Construction of a 63 MW onshore wind farm and its associated infrastructure.
The objective of the project is to increase the amount of locally produced renewable electricity in line with the National Energy and Climate Plan.
Wind farms fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIAs are required. Given the size of the project and that it is composed of two separate parts, the competent authority has issued two decisions screening out the project from undergoing full EIA process. The Bank services will assess the authorization procedure, including screening decisions, project descriptions as well as terms and conditions of the environmental and building permits. Compliance with EU EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular cumulative impacts and impacts on protected flora and fauna, including adjacent Natura 2000 sites.
By the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2020/1500, Directive 2014/25/EU shall not apply to contracts awarded by contracting entities and intended to enable the production and wholesale of electricity produced from conventional sources and from renewable sources except production and wholesale of electricity from renewable sources subject to the first and second support scheme, to be carried out in Lithuania.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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