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MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 32,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 32,000,000
Energy : € 32,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2023 : € 32,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related press
Lithuania: EIB and NIB commit to financing Ignitis Group’s Mažeikiai wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2023
20210173
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
AB IGNITIS GRUPE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 32 million
EUR 85 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 63 MW onshore wind farm and its associated infrastructure.

The objective of the project is to increase the amount of locally produced renewable electricity in line with the National Energy and Climate Plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIAs are required. Given the size of the project and that it is composed of two separate parts, the competent authority has issued two decisions screening out the project from undergoing full EIA process. The Bank services will assess the authorization procedure, including screening decisions, project descriptions as well as terms and conditions of the environmental and building permits. Compliance with EU EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular cumulative impacts and impacts on protected flora and fauna, including adjacent Natura 2000 sites.

By the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2020/1500, Directive 2014/25/EU shall not apply to contracts awarded by contracting entities and intended to enable the production and wholesale of electricity produced from conventional sources and from renewable sources except production and wholesale of electricity from renewable sources subject to the first and second support scheme, to be carried out in Lithuania.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 April 2022
14 December 2023
Related documents
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EIB and NIB commit to financing Ignitis Group’s Mažeikiai wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Publication Date
23 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152797147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210173
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254476903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210173
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Data sheet
MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related press
Lithuania: EIB and NIB commit to financing Ignitis Group’s Mažeikiai wind farm

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: EIB and NIB commit to financing Ignitis Group’s Mažeikiai wind farm
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZEIKIAI ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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