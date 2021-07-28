EDS (EGF VD)

Founded in 2015, EnduroSat is a Bulgarian space start-up based in Sofia. It designs, builds and manufactures Nanosatellites. Its mission is to deliver a streamlined space data service, empowering corporates, exploration, and science teams. Its Shared Satellite Service allows multiple customer payloads on a single NanoSat at a fraction of current costs and complexity. This streamlines space operations by covering the whole process: from payload integration over launch to data handling, via simple cloud-based user interface. This provides easy access to space to visionary entrepreneurs, scientists, and technologists.

EnduroSat AD is the group parent and EIB borrower. The group employs 70+ people, and has the potential to become an EU leader and enabler for the global New Space economy. The project will provide near-term liquidity to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19, under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF). The venture loan will finance investments in innovation, space infrastructure and services, and commercial expansion in EU. It will also generate positive externalities, such as knowledge transfer, reduced space debris thanks to multi-payload satellites, increased competition, and expansion of the EU's Remote Sensing capabilities. Finally, it addresses a funding gap in European VC with a unique, long-term, low-dilutive venture debt instrument.