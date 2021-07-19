FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE FL

Summary sheet
Framework loan dedicated to Lease Financing of Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) eligible investments with an attached PF4EE guarantee under operation 20210141.
The operation, a framework loan to Société Générale acting as Borrower (with Franfinance S.A. acting as Financial Intermediary and Promoter) under the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) programme, will support the installation of energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy generation capacity on business premises. The operation supports investments leading to energy savings, renewable energy generation and enabling infrastructure for electric vehicles, thus helping to achieve national and European targets for energy efficiency, renewable energy and low-emissions transport. It will deliver CO2 emission reductions, while also contributing to the security and diversification of energy supply in the EU. In addition, a significant share of the investment will be in cohesion regions, thus supporting their development.
The project is aligned with EU and French national policy and regulation regarding environmental sustainability and more specifically with the Energy Efficiency Directive (2012/27/EU and as amended 2018/2002/EU), the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU and as amended 2018/844/EU), and the Renewable Energy Directive (2009/28/EC and as recast 2018/2001/EU). The Promoter will be required to adhere to any other environmental regulation affecting the operation such the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The operation will target corporate clients in France as the final beneficiaries. Much of the procurement will take place under private sector conditions, however some public procurement may occur for public entity clients who will follow French and EU public procurement rules. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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