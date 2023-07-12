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ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 112,470,757.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 112,470,757.6
Energy : € 112,470,757.6
Signature date(s)
28/12/2023 : € 112,470,757.6
Other links
Related public register
05/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Related public register
18/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related press
EIB Global lends $125 million to Ecuador to increase electricity transmission capacity and regional integration

Summary sheet

Release date
26 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2023
20210138
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
CORPORACION ELECTRICA DEL ECUADOR CELEC EP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 125 million (EUR 113 million)
USD 278 million (EUR 252 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investment loan to part-finance the Ecuadorian side of the Power Interconnection System between Ecuador and Peru in 500kV.

The project will improve power supply security in Ecuador and Peru and optimise market cost structures, while fostering regional power trade. It will also support the connection of future renewable energy generation facilities in Ecuador. Thereby, it will contribute to mitigate climate change, develop social and economic infrastructure, as well as competitive and secure energy.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the implementation of a power interconnection between Ecuador and Peru and contributes to making the energy system more efficient and resilient, whist allowing increasing integration of more renewable electricity generation capacity. The project addresses multiple market failures, such as security of supply, market integration, as well as negative carbon and air pollution externalities. It will increase electricity trade across the border, decrease overall generation costs and reduce environmental externalities, whilst delivering excellent economic and social benefits.

 

The project is well-aligned with EU and national priorities by promoting the Green Transition and a Sustainable and Inclusive Economy, both regional EU priorities, the country-specific priorities for Peru and Ecuador, and the Global Gateway initiative's Climate and Energy priority. Likewise, the project addresses national priorities such as Ecuador's National Development Plan and Peru's National Strategy on Climate Change by 2050.

 

The EIB's financial contribution focuses around offering flexible financing terms in line with the project, namely through a long tenor and interest rate type for each disbursement (multiple tranches may be chosen). The EIB has provided advice to the promoter resulting in a better assessment of CO2 emissions reduction, climate risk and biodiversity impacts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU), requiring an EIA. In accordance with the national related regulations in Ecuador, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) for the project are being carried out. The promoter has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and the respective principles of EU Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
28 December 2023
Related documents
05/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
18/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Related press
EIB Global lends $125 million to Ecuador to increase electricity transmission capacity and regional integration

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Publication Date
5 Jun 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165912337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210138
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Publication Date
8 Jun 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171361008
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210138
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Publication Date
8 Jun 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171365332
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210138
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
18 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169704277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210138
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Related public register
18/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related press
EIB Global lends $125 million to Ecuador to increase electricity transmission capacity and regional integration

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Global lends $125 million to Ecuador to increase electricity transmission capacity and regional integration
Other links
Related public register
05/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Reasentamiento y Restitución de Activos
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION - Plan de Consulta y Participación
Related public register
18/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECUADOR-PERU POWER INTERCONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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