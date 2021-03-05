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MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2021 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €200 million to the Community of Madrid to help combat COVID-19
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2021
20210133
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE MADRID
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of eligible investments incurred by the regional government of Madrid in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will contribute to the region's preparedness, response and vaccination efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Additionality and Impact

The project will contribute to the region's Covid-19 response efforts including the prevention of new infections and timely deployment of the Covid-19 immunisation program. It will bring healthcare benefits in the form of higher immunity and lower mortality, thereby presenting significant positive externalities as improved confidence leads to the reopening of the local economy. The EIB loan, which offers an optional irregular repayment profile, will effectively contribute to project implementation by facilitating relatively long-term financing at favourable market rates. This operation is part of the EIB Group response to Covid-19 pandemic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, in case the Promoter is notified by one of the competent environmental authorities that one of the components constituting the project should require an EIA or equivalent, a copy of such EIA needs to be sent to the EIB once established.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Related projects
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €200 million to the Community of Madrid to help combat COVID-19

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Publication Date
1 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138761460
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210133
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238759324
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210133
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Other links
Summary sheet
MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Data sheet
MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €200 million to the Community of Madrid to help combat COVID-19
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €200 million to the Community of Madrid to help combat COVID-19
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE II
Parent project
IBERIA COVID-19 HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Photogallery

Madrid COVID-19 Response II
Madrid COVID-19 Response II
©La Comunidad de Madrid

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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