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PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 170,000,000
Telecom : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2021 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Ireland: Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces €620m expansion of SIRO’s Gigabit broadband network, extending reach to an additional 320,000 homes and businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2021
20210132
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION
SIRO LIMITED
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 342 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design and deployment of a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) fixed very high capacity (VHC) network throughout Ireland to provide fibre connectivity to around 320 000 premises. The Promoter will act as a pure wholesale operator and will sell its services to the retail telecommunication operators.

The project concerns the rollout of a FTTH broadband network in Ireland. The long-term target is to connect 320 000 premises with very high capacity broadband access line by 2025. The rollout is focused on areas with no or only limited very high capacity broadband coverage. The implementation will take place from 2021-2025. The project will bring a significant uplift in the provision of broadband services on an open access basis.

Additionality and Impact

The project relates to the design and deployment of a fixed very high capacity network (VHCN) throughout Ireland of the fibre to the home (FTTH) type to provide fibre connectivity to around 320k premises on a step change basis. The promoter will act as a pure wholesale operator and will sell its services to the retail telecommunication operators.

The project is fully in line with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets. The improved VHCN coverage provided by the project in currently underserved areas in Ireland will have significant impact on regional development, as these broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce. 

The Bank's financing will diversify Siro's lending pool and will give other lenders confidence in Siro's business plan, management and financial structure, helping to establish Siro as a borrower in its own name.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Ireland: Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces €620m expansion of SIRO’s Gigabit broadband network, extending reach to an additional 320,000 homes and businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
22 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142332563
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210132
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION
Data sheet
PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Ireland: Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces €620m expansion of SIRO’s Gigabit broadband network, extending reach to an additional 320,000 homes and businesses

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces €620m expansion of SIRO’s Gigabit broadband network, extending reach to an additional 320,000 homes and businesses
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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