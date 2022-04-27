AIRCRAFT INNOVATION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) on innovative aircraft systems and technologies. It includes early stage developments in areas such as airframe design, avionics and communications.
The project aims at supporting the promoter's long-term technology roadmap. It will introduce a range of innovative aircraft technologies and systems, enabling better performance and improved environmental and safety characteristics. It finances activities that will create high-level knowledge in critical aviation technologies and strengthen the expertise within the EU aviation industry.
The project supports the policy objective of research, innovation and digitisation by providing tailored financing to the promoter's long-term oriented developments of new aircraft technologies and systems. The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to innovative technologies for the aviation sector, enabling better safety and environmental performance, advanced flight control and new avionics systems.
EIB's involvement will also provide a highly flexible financial product to the counterpart, allowing it to diversify its financing sources and consolidate its overall financial position
RDI activities related to aircraft manufacturing are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU; the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore very unlikely. The Bank's services will review the environmental details during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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