PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA

The Project is part of a multi-phase railway upgrade between Bydgoszcz and the Tri-City agglomeration in northern Poland and concerns track duplication, electrification and modernisation of approximately 90 track-km. It is located in a less developed region (Pomorskie Region) on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T network in Poland.

The Project helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals. It supports the shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and the loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

The Project generates good economic and good social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The project will bring benefits to passengers and ensures sustainable transportation of freight.

The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.