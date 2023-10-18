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PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 480,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 480,000,000
Transport : € 480,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2024 : € 480,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko dla projektu „Prace na alternatywnym ciągu transportowym Bydgoszcz – Trójmiasto, etap I
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the impact of the project on the environment for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz — Tri-City, stage I”
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the environmental impact of the project for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz – Tricity, stage I”
Related public register
24/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA
Related story
Track to the sea

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2024
20210110
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 480 million
EUR 1183 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the upgrade of the rail connection between Koscierzyna and Gdynia. In detail, it concerns the track duplication, electrification and modernisation of single track lines between Koscierzyna and Gdynia. This is a part of wider investment programme to modernise the Bydgoszcz Tri-City corridor, facilitate the second electrified rail connection to sea ports in Gdynia, increase the capacity to the Bydgoszcz-Tczew-Gdansk-Gdynia line and by-pass the City of Gdansk with freight traffic to the sea port of Gdynia.

The aim is to increase the quality of rail services in Poland and promote rail travel. Consequently, it will enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is located in the Pomorskie Region, a convergence zone (NUTS PL63), and by facilitating connectivity, it also promotes regional development.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is part of a multi-phase railway upgrade between Bydgoszcz and the Tri-City agglomeration in northern Poland and concerns track duplication, electrification and modernisation of approximately 90 track-km. It is located in a less developed region (Pomorskie Region) on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T network in Poland.

The Project helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals. It supports the shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and the loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

The Project generates good economic and good social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The project will bring benefits to passengers and ensures sustainable transportation of freight.

 

The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The Project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 October 2023
15 July 2024
Related documents
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko dla projektu „Prace na alternatywnym ciągu transportowym Bydgoszcz – Trójmiasto, etap I
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the impact of the project on the environment for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz — Tri-City, stage I”
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the environmental impact of the project for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz – Tricity, stage I”
24/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko dla projektu „Prace na alternatywnym ciągu transportowym Bydgoszcz – Trójmiasto, etap I
Publication Date
5 Oct 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169036141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210110
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the impact of the project on the environment for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz — Tri-City, stage I”
Publication Date
5 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179106082
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210110
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the environmental impact of the project for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz – Tricity, stage I”
Publication Date
5 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179141195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210110
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA
Publication Date
24 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171747778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210110
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko dla projektu „Prace na alternatywnym ciągu transportowym Bydgoszcz – Trójmiasto, etap I
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the impact of the project on the environment for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz — Tri-City, stage I”
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the environmental impact of the project for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz – Tricity, stage I”
Related public register
24/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA
Data sheet
PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA
Related story
Track to the sea

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Track to the sea
Other links
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko dla projektu „Prace na alternatywnym ciągu transportowym Bydgoszcz – Trójmiasto, etap I
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the impact of the project on the environment for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz — Tri-City, stage I”
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA - Report on the environmental impact of the project for the project “Works on an alternative transport route Bydgoszcz – Tricity, stage I”
Related public register
24/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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