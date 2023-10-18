PLK KOSCIERZYNA - GDYNIA

Summary sheet
The project will finance the upgrade of the rail connection between Koscierzyna and Gdynia. In detail, it concerns the track duplication, electrification and modernisation of single track lines between Koscierzyna and Gdynia. This is a part of wider investment programme to modernise the Bydgoszcz Tri-City corridor, facilitate the second electrified rail connection to sea ports in Gdynia, increase the capacity to the Bydgoszcz-Tczew-Gdansk-Gdynia line and by-pass the City of Gdansk with freight traffic to the sea port of Gdynia.
The aim is to increase the quality of rail services in Poland and promote rail travel. Consequently, it will enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is located in the Pomorskie Region, a convergence zone (NUTS PL63), and by facilitating connectivity, it also promotes regional development.
The Project is part of a multi-phase railway upgrade between Bydgoszcz and the Tri-City agglomeration in northern Poland and concerns track duplication, electrification and modernisation of approximately 90 track-km. It is located in a less developed region (Pomorskie Region) on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T network in Poland.
The Project helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals. It supports the shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and the loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.
The Project generates good economic and good social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The project will bring benefits to passengers and ensures sustainable transportation of freight.
The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The Project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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