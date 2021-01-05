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POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 365,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 365,000,000
Services : € 365,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/09/2021 : € 365,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/09/2021
20210105
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 365 million
EUR 731 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project finances research and development (R&D) projects procured on a competitive basis by the National Science Centre (NSC) in 2021-2023. NSC is headquartered in Krakow and finances excellent, early stage research projects carried out across all regions in Poland.

The project is consistent with the objectives of Horizon Europe and the European Research Area because the National Science Centre (NSC) is one of the main pillars of Poland's efforts to continuously improve the performance of its science system. Despite progress made over the past decade, Poland remains a moderate innovator and continues to score substantially below the EU average across important indicators such as public and private expenditure on R&D, the quality of scientific publications, the production of doctorate graduates and intellectual assets. By supporting about 10,000 new and ongoing research projects annually, NSC has a systemic impact and addresses some of the shortcomings of the Polish science system, in particular the lack of funding and career perspectives for excellent young as well as experienced researchers.

Additionality and Impact

The Project finances R&D projects procured on a competitive basis by the National Science Centre. The Project addresses a clearly defined market failure. The Project supports fundamental R&D activities for which the markets fail to provide adequate funds because knowledge externalities prevent the full capture of returns.


The Project provides the Ministry of Education and Science with funding earmarked for basic research activities R&D activities to be procured by the NSC. The Bank's previous projects with the same Promoter have helped put the national science system on track to achieve higher levels of quality and responsiveness to economic demand.


Simultaneously, the EIB loan will enable the State to increase its financial flexibility and capacity to support R&D investments. 

 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns financing intangible basic and applied research activities and related costs including some research material and equipment. The included R&D activities will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing installation and within already authorised scope. Such activities create intangible (new knowledge and scientific discoveries), which do not fall under the Directive 2011/92 as amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Other links
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Publication Date
11 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140986057
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210105
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227443096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210105
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Other links
Summary sheet
POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Data sheet
POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science
Other links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTRE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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