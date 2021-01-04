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POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 177,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 177,000,000
Services : € 177,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/09/2021 : € 177,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/09/2021
20210104
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 177 million
EUR 354 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of the fundamental scientific activities of the institutes belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAS) in 2021-2022.

Poland is a moderate innovator. Although performance has improved over the past decade, Poland continues to score substantially below the EU average across important indicators such as public and private expenditure on research and development (R&D), the quality of scientific publications, the production of doctorate graduates and intellectual assets. By supporting the scientific research activities of the Polish Academy of Sciences, the project is consistent with the objectives of Horizon Europe and the European Research Area. The project also supports the implementation of Poland's strategy and commitment to further developing and improving scientific output, international scientific collaboration and the production of early stage researchers.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the financing of the fundamental scientific activities of the institutes belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences in Poland. The Project addresses a clearly defined market failure. The Project supports fundamental R&D activities performed in the institutes and scientific units belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences for which the markets fail to provide adequate funds because knowledge externalities prevent the full capture of returns.


The Project is in line with EU and national strategies concerning research, economic and social cohesion, as well as climate action and environmental sustainability. The Project will produce more than 14000 scientific publications and is expected to generate more than 150 patent applications.


Simultaneously, the EIB loan will enable the State to increase its financial flexibility and capacity to support R&D investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation finances investments in intangible assets, that is, scientific knowledge generated through scientific activities of the research institutes belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences. Due to the nature of the operation (financing mainly salaries of R&D staff), it does not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The PAS is a public legal entity. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Other links
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Publication Date
11 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140963057
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210104
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183512610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210104
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Other links
Summary sheet
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Data sheet
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Two EIB loans back research, development and innovation in science
Other links
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IV

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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