IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME IV

Summary sheet
The project will finance the latest phase of the school capital investment programme defined by the Irish Department of Education (DoE). It comprises the renovation, extension and new construction of 30 schools throughout the country.
The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Ireland. It comprises the renovation, extension and construction of education facilities throughout the country, including facilities for children with special educational needs. The purpose is to improve the learning environment for students and the working conditions for teachers. Accordingly, the project is fully aligned with the national education priorities as well as with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative. Additionally, the refurbishments completed as a part of the project aim to modernise the buildings and improve the energy efficiency of the education infrastructure.
Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover school and educational infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, school and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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