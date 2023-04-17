CORK BUSINESS SCHOOL

The project addresses a demography-driven investment gap with regard to the provision of places in higher education in Ireland. Public higher education has the nature of a public good for which the operator cannot capture sufficient financial benefits, justifying public intervention.

The Project provides a modern state-of-the-art academic environment for students and staff in a key higher education institution in Ireland. The new building will provide space for the business school's expansion in light of a demography-driven increase in the number of domestic students, and supports the university's aim to be globally competitive and attract and increasing number of international students.

The building will be a highly energy performing building and includes climate adaptation measures.





The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates, longer grace periods and a long tenor that improve the affordability of the project.



