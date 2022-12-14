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GCFF JORDAN PRIVATE SECTOR GUARANTEE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,302,005.33
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 21,302,005.33
Credit lines : € 21,302,005.33
Signature date(s)
31/03/2023 : € 4,597,701.15
23/05/2023 : € 7,421,838.76
27/03/2023 : € 9,282,465.42

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2023
20210088
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GCFF JORDAN PRIVATE SECTOR GUARANTEE FACILITY
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),BANK AL ETIHAD,CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN PSC,MICROFUND FOR WOMEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 30 million (EUR 28 million)
USD 268 million (EUR 251 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The facility will provide partial portfolio guarantees to local financial intermediaries (FIs), either banks or microfinance institutions, under the Global Concessional Finance Facility (GCFF) - Private Sector Operations framework. GCFF supports middle income countries impacted by the influx of refugees, in this case Jordan as a pilot country. By providing a partial risk protection to FIs in form of guarantees on underlying debt-financing granted to MSMEs on a portfolio basis, the operation will encourage the intermediaries in lending underserved and vulnerable groups of the Jordanian society (including women, youth and refugees) as well as affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The primary objective is to enhance access to finance for Jordanian micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) at better terms and conditions, in particular, through reduced collateral requirements, lower financing costs and longer maturities. The operation will also promote the financial inclusion of refugees and host communities as well as of further underserved segments of the economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The selected financial intermediaries will have to take all requisite measures to ensure that the relevant procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environment and Social Standards.

The selected financial intermediaries will have to take all requisite measures to ensure that procurement by the final beneficiaries is undertaken in line with the provisions of the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 December 2022
27 March 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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