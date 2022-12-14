GCFF JORDAN PRIVATE SECTOR GUARANTEE FACILITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The facility will provide partial portfolio guarantees to local financial intermediaries (FIs), either banks or microfinance institutions, under the Global Concessional Finance Facility (GCFF) - Private Sector Operations framework. GCFF supports middle income countries impacted by the influx of refugees, in this case Jordan as a pilot country. By providing a partial risk protection to FIs in form of guarantees on underlying debt-financing granted to MSMEs on a portfolio basis, the operation will encourage the intermediaries in lending underserved and vulnerable groups of the Jordanian society (including women, youth and refugees) as well as affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The primary objective is to enhance access to finance for Jordanian micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) at better terms and conditions, in particular, through reduced collateral requirements, lower financing costs and longer maturities. The operation will also promote the financial inclusion of refugees and host communities as well as of further underserved segments of the economy.
The selected financial intermediaries will have to take all requisite measures to ensure that the relevant procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environment and Social Standards.
The selected financial intermediaries will have to take all requisite measures to ensure that procurement by the final beneficiaries is undertaken in line with the provisions of the EIB Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.