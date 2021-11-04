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STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2021 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2021
20210078
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)
STILLA TECHNOLOGIES SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 44 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project focuses on accelerating the development of next-generation genetic tests by providing a ground-breaking and flexible digital PCR (dPCR) solution in a Paris-based European biotechnology company. 

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D) investments that are required in order to advance the development of the next generation of the Promoter's digital PCR (dPCR) platform and expand the range of tests available. By co-investing in the project, the Bank contributes to improving healthcare, whilst also fostering the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses the failure in financial markets for small innovative and high-growth companies arising from the limited access and/or prohibitive cost of financing charged by creditors/investors as a result from information asymmetries, higher uncertainty, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. The project is in line with the objectives of Horizon Europe program.

The project will deliver an improved platform for digital PCR which has a broad application in life science research and molecular diagnostics. Applications can be found in liquid biopsies, infectious diseases, absolute quantification needed in testing such DNA methylation, viral titering, and disease-related gene amplifications, among others.

EIBs financing would be complementary to European VC investors and would provide a signalling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the product development stage and commencing commercial operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

Stilla Technologies is a a French medtech company focused on accelerating the development of next-generation genetic tests by providing a ground-breaking and flexible dPCR solution: the naica® system ("Naica"). Since its incorporation in 2013, the company has developed the dPCR platform "Naica," commercially available in research laboratories since 2016 and used by researchers around the world in a wide range of genetic tests and molecular biology assays.

Related documents
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)
Publication Date
25 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142778425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210078
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)
Data sheet
STILLA TECHNOLOGIES (EGF VD)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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