BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES&MIDCAPS II

The proposed operation loan promotes the strategic EU objective to support SME and Midcap financing, and within the context of the COVID19 Pandemic. SMEs and Midcaps represent approx. 99% of all companies in Spain, and generate close to 74% of employment, a larger proportion than in other Member States such as Germany or the Netherlands, where they generate 62.5% and 66.7% of employment, respectively. Their smaller size entails significant vulnerability and growth constraint, since it represents barriers to credit access, innovation, digitalisation and investment capacity, internationalisation and, hence, overall growth.



This operation will help ensure SMEs and Midcaps' access to finance at favourable rates and tenors, much needed by small and medium-sized promoters, which usually face tougher conditions when accessing credit markets. The project will contribute to a better market coverage of SME and Midcap financial needs in Spain and the EU, and to a further reduction in the EU market fragmentation in SME and Midcap financing where Spanish companies still lag. In the current environment, where market conditions for banks are largely dependent on the duration of the monetary stimulus, the EIB support to the SME and Midcap sector is important for continued and stable investment activity.



