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BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Credit lines : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2022 : € 24,000,000
14/06/2022 : € 30,000,000
14/06/2022 : € 196,000,000
14/06/2022 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2022
20210074
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or mid-caps, mainly located in Spain, and climate change initiatives.

The operation will allow BBVA to finance Climate Action projects as well as SMEs and mid-caps in Spain. On the one hand, approximately 60% of the funds (EUR 300 million) will promote and accelerate private sector investments, and enable improved access to finance to both SMEs and mid-caps. The remainder, (i.e. 40% of the funds or EUR 200 million) will support climate action projects namely in the area of energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The operation targets on one hand SMEs & Midcaps affected by the economic impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic and on the other hand it supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives, through the implementation of energy efficiency projects in residential buildings and industry.


The operation targets to finance SMEs & Midcaps affected by the COVID19 and to deploy such resources via bank intermediation to palliate the adverse effects and limited access to finance of the Pandemic. This finance proves critical to provide financial support to SMEs & Midcaps whose own existence is at risk given the lockdown measures that have been implemented in Spain. Given the economic structure of the Spanish Economy (i.e. tourism, construction, service sector), and that SMEs represent the majority of companies, the adverse economic effects of the pandemic has been particularly acute in Spain and could severely affect employment. EIB participation is critical to unlock financing to SMEs given that the securitization market is completely stalled.


In addition, 50% of the operation (i.e. EUR250m) will target investments in Climate Action initiatives. More specifically EE efficiency investments in industry and buildings, including green mortgages and renovation of multi-apartments buildings.


The Spanish NECP sets out ambitious targets in building renovations and industry until 2030. Until now, building renovation activity in Spain has been very low, in comparison with other countries. In addition to the reduction of carbon and air pollution externalities - a social benefit which is not fully internalised by private investors -, EE projects in buildings and SMEs suffer from relatively high transaction costs due to their fragmentation and small size. The consequence is sub-optimal financing flows into EE investments. The EIB involvement in this project will help to correct this sub-optimal investment situation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES
Publication Date
27 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150418987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210074
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES
Other links
Summary sheet
BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES
Data sheet
BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & GREEN INITIATIVES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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