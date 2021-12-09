Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2021 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
14 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2021
20210050
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
DOEHLER GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 116 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This transaction supports the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of Döhler Group relating to healthy and/or plant-based food ingredients taking place at the headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, for the period 2021-2025.

EIB financing would accelerate the Promoter's RDI efforts to develop: (i) nutritionally beneficial products that intend to promote health and reduce the risk of disease; and (ii) dairy and egg alternatives from plant-based ingredients that aim to increase the offer of vegan food.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities of a company based in Germany, active in the field of food and beverage, for (i) nutrition benefit products that intend to promote health and reduce the risk of disease and (ii) dairy and eggs alternatives from plant-based ingredients for diversifying dietary habits. It further targets the development of new natural ingredients based on plants targeting dietary shifts towards complementary sources of proteins, therefore contributing to diversification and sustainability of food supply. Finally, it generates significant positive knowledge externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products and services, as well as skills development and upgrading of the food and beverages sector.

The project is expected to have knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with academia and industry partners. Positive environmental spillovers are through the development and manufacturing of products using less natural resources. The project furthers the advancement of the EU industry's technological leadership.

In addition, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy Strategy, the EU Horizon Europe Mission on Soil Health and Food and the EU Circular Economy Package.

Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI activities within the Promoter's research centre in Germany. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation has been verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions

Related documents
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151150987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210050
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Data sheet
DOEHLER NATURAL INGREDIENTS RDI
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications