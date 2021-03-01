NBG EGF RISK-SHARING FOR MIDCAPS & LARGE CORPS

The proposed operation consists of a guarantee in favour of NBG covering 75% of the loan-by-loan losses that may incur in a EUR 200m portfolio of financings to eligible MidCaps and large corporates in Greece. By addressing the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by companies due to information assymetries and higher screening costs for smaller investments, which has been exacerbated due to the impact of COVID-19, the operation is fully in line with EU, the Bank's, as well as the Hellenic Republic's strategic objective to support uninterrupted access to finance and liquidity for enterprises. The guarantee will offer credit loss protection and capital relief to NBG on the portfolio to be covered. This would allowfor the creation of additional headroom in the bank's balance sheet and increase in its credit risk appetite, which would be reflected in the benefits passed to final beneficiaries and which would take the form of higher volumes of financing, access to finance for clients that in the absence of the guarantee would not be possible, reduced pricing and/or lower collateral requirements.