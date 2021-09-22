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WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 1,100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 220,000,000
Urban development : € 308,000,000
Energy : € 572,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/06/2022 : € 27,000,000
1/12/2021 : € 33,000,000
1/06/2022 : € 37,800,000
1/12/2021 : € 46,200,000
1/06/2022 : € 70,200,000
1/06/2022 : € 73,000,000
1/12/2021 : € 85,800,000
1/12/2021 : € 87,000,000
1/06/2022 : € 102,200,000
1/12/2021 : € 121,800,000
1/06/2022 : € 189,800,000
1/12/2021 : € 226,200,000
Other links
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Related press
Belgium: Green light from EIB Board of Directors to support Wallonia in the climate crisis
Related press
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding

Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2021
20210038
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES),REGION WALLONNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1100 million
EUR 1521 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the Walloon Region's 2021-26 energy efficiency investment plan across the entire regional social housing sector, and the reconstruction of river banks and flood prevention infrastructure destroyed during the July 2021 floods.

This operation will support the rehabilitation of about 25 000 social housing units located in Wallonia, which is a key component of the "Déclaration de Politique Régionale 2019-2024."

Additionality and Impact

The operation's EE investment component will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.

EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments due to their fragmented nature. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, but social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

The project's flood reconstruction components are part of the Walloon region's reconstruction plan further to the catastrophic floods of July 2021. In line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, these components contribute to correcting market failures by providing pure public goods that would not be provided by the private sector (improved flood protection). These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience, including in past operations with the Bank.

In addition, the operation supports the Bank's contribution to the EU's regional policy as 95% of the investment will take place in transition regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be implemented in existing residential buildings without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The renovation works to be carried out in built-up urban areas are deemed to have minor negative environmental and social impacts during the renovation process and these impacts are expected to be mitigated by proper works management. The project will contribute to the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and will generate significant energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) savings.

The final beneficiaries, social housing providers, fall under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
24/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Green light from EIB Board of Directors to support Wallonia in the climate crisis
Related press
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Publication Date
24 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147093926
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210038
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Data sheet
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Related press
Belgium: Green light from EIB Board of Directors to support Wallonia in the climate crisis
Related press
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Green light from EIB Board of Directors to support Wallonia in the climate crisis
Related press
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding
Other links
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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