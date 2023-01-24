LISBOA ORIENTAL HOSPITAL PPP

The project includes the construction of a new hospital replacing six outdated facilities to consolidate all services in one new building. The project will improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare services. The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives for the healthcare sector.





The EIB presence provides relevant additionality also from a financial perspective. The Portuguese Authorities have been attempting for decades to implement the Project without success (also with previous EIB involvement). The favourable financial conditions as well as the structuring expertise of the EIB will generate a crowd-in effect of commercial lender, ensuring that the Project can obtain sufficient funds at adequate conditions for its deployment. The Bank can indeed provide longer financing tenors than commercial banks, aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment. The lack of EIB presence may pose at risk the timely implementation of this extremely needed infrastructure in the city of Lisbon, perpetuating the use of outdated and cost-inefficient hospitals.