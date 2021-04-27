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NOMAGIC (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 3,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 3,000,000
Services : € 3,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/09/2021 : € 3,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related story
Picking Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2021
20210020
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
NOMAGIC SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 3 million
EUR 5 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in pick & place robots primarily used in warehouses. The company offers an artificial intelligence-enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company in mitigating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to accelerate its research and development (R&D) investments.

Additionality and Impact

Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in pick & place robots primarily used in warehouses. The company offers an artificial intelligence enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products.

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by supporting an innovative start-up offering autonomous robots for the use in warehouses. The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of robotics and artificial intelligence.

The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. EIB provides the SME with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company's sustainable growth and technological edge despite the challenges resulting from COVID-19 (delays in securing new customers and on the ground research at customer warehouses). Without the EIB financing, Nomagic would not be able to scale up so rapidly.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175326924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210020
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140834239
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210020
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Data sheet
NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related story
Picking Poland

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Picking Poland
Other links
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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