NOMAGIC (EGF VD)

Summary sheet
Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in pick & place robots primarily used in warehouses. The company offers an artificial intelligence-enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products.
The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company in mitigating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to accelerate its research and development (R&D) investments.
Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in pick & place robots primarily used in warehouses. The company offers an artificial intelligence enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products.
The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by supporting an innovative start-up offering autonomous robots for the use in warehouses. The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of robotics and artificial intelligence.
The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. EIB provides the SME with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company's sustainable growth and technological edge despite the challenges resulting from COVID-19 (delays in securing new customers and on the ground research at customer warehouses). Without the EIB financing, Nomagic would not be able to scale up so rapidly.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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