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ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2021 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2021
20200932
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)
ALMA GROWTH PARTNERS GP SARL,ALMA I ADVISORY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 64 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Alma is a newly established fund in Luxembourg (in the legal form of a Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF)) led by a first-time team, coming from Kreos. The EIB will establish a venture debt co-invest platform with Alma to support investments and working capital needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) established in the EU.

The EIB investment aims to provide financing for growing and innovative SMEs and support their recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

Additionality and Impact

The pandemic has exacerbated the known difficulties that SMEs and especially innovative SMEs experienced in accessing cost- effective, long-term finance. These difficulties arise from the small scale of activities, uncertainties in the market and inherent riskiness of innovation activities leading to lower rates of return and higher risk of failure. The EIB co-investment with ALMA would help SMEs to alleviate the immediate negative effects of the pandemic by offering finance to strengthen their competitiveness and build-up their future resilience through the support to small-scale investments in several innovative high technology sectors. The targeted innovative SMEs will develop and deploy technologies that will be adopted eventually more widely in the EU and thereby they will contribute to strengthen Europe's economic resilience and competitiveness, support digital transformation and help withstand major adverse events such as the pandemic. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)
Publication Date
25 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142237433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200932
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)
Other links
Summary sheet
ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)
Data sheet
ALMA PARTNERS (EGF VDC)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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