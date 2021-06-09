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INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 92,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 92,000,000
Transport : € 92,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2021 : € 92,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY
Related press
Germany: EIB finances new battery-powered regional trains to replace diesel

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2021
20200890
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY
LAND BERLIN,LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 92 million
EUR 285 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns new regional passenger trains with hydrogen and battery powered propulsion systems for the Heidekrautbahn and Netz Ostbrandenburg networks in Berlin and Land Brandenburg. The first train (Heidekrautbahn) offers a suburban rail service in the capital area on the RB27 route (Berlin-Gesundbrunnen, Berlin-Karow/Berlin-Wilhelmsruh, Basdorf, Groß Schönebeck/Schmachtenhagen). The second one (Netz Ostbrandenburg) offers a regional rail service from Berlin to the north-east region in Brandenburg, across ten different lines, up to the Polish border.

The aim is to significantly improve rail services for commuters between the fast growing region around Neuruppin and Berlin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock, will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road to railways.

For Heidekrautbahn, the promoter plans to issue a contract starting from 2024 on account of the integration of the contract with a Research and Development initiative for the use of hydrogen powered trains. For Netz Ost Brandenburg, the promoter has issued a competitive tender for 12 years worth of operations.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 June 2021
10 December 2021
Related documents
19/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB finances new battery-powered regional trains to replace diesel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY
Publication Date
19 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139351344
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200890
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY
Other links
Summary sheet
INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY
Data sheet
INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY
Related press
Germany: EIB finances new battery-powered regional trains to replace diesel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB finances new battery-powered regional trains to replace diesel
Other links
Related public register
19/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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