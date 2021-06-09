INNOVATIVE TRAINS - NORTH EAST GERMANY

Summary sheet
The project concerns new regional passenger trains with hydrogen and battery powered propulsion systems for the Heidekrautbahn and Netz Ostbrandenburg networks in Berlin and Land Brandenburg. The first train (Heidekrautbahn) offers a suburban rail service in the capital area on the RB27 route (Berlin-Gesundbrunnen, Berlin-Karow/Berlin-Wilhelmsruh, Basdorf, Groß Schönebeck/Schmachtenhagen). The second one (Netz Ostbrandenburg) offers a regional rail service from Berlin to the north-east region in Brandenburg, across ten different lines, up to the Polish border.
The aim is to significantly improve rail services for commuters between the fast growing region around Neuruppin and Berlin.
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock, will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road to railways.
For Heidekrautbahn, the promoter plans to issue a contract starting from 2024 on account of the integration of the contract with a Research and Development initiative for the use of hydrogen powered trains. For Netz Ost Brandenburg, the promoter has issued a competitive tender for 12 years worth of operations.
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