ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Zielona Góra in the period 2021-2026. The Project will focus on improvements to sustainable urban transport infrastructure by investing in urban roads, public transport, active modes and traffic management, modernisation and improved energy efficiency of public buildings and infrastructure, education, as well as environmental and green infrastructure. The proposed investment programme is well embedded in the City's Development Strategy, Climate Adaptation Strategy, Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and other targeted sectorial development plans.

The Project, beyond its contribution to planning-led urban regeneration, will address environmental externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in sustainable transport, education and climate externalities.

The City of Zielona Góra is located in Lubusz region, classified as a less developed region, thus, the Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.

The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding.

The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Zielona Gora due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.