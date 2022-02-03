ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Zielona Gora in Poland. The EIB framework loan will support improvements in the urban transport networks and mobility, education and sport facilities, energy efficiency, environment, cultural and other urban infrastructure and services.
The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Zielona Gora development strategy. It will contribute to modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.
The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Zielona Góra in the period 2021-2026. The Project will focus on improvements to sustainable urban transport infrastructure by investing in urban roads, public transport, active modes and traffic management, modernisation and improved energy efficiency of public buildings and infrastructure, education, as well as environmental and green infrastructure. The proposed investment programme is well embedded in the City's Development Strategy, Climate Adaptation Strategy, Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and other targeted sectorial development plans.
The Project, beyond its contribution to planning-led urban regeneration, will address environmental externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in sustainable transport, education and climate externalities.
The City of Zielona Góra is located in Lubusz region, classified as a less developed region, thus, the Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.
The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding.
The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Zielona Gora due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.
The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.
The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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