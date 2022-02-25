EIB-BPI COVID-19 FACILITY (EGF)

The operation consists of a co-investment facility between BPI and the EIB to deploy quasi-equity into French SMEs. It targets a diversified portfolio of SMEs that have met difficulties during the Covid-19 crisis, but whose fundamentals remain sustainable over the long term. COVID-19 has reduced these companies' access to equity capital and thereby hampered their growth and innovation. With decades of experience in providing funding to such SMEs in France, BPI is an ideal partner for the EIB to swiftly deploy capital in that market to alleviate the challenges resulting from the pandemic. From BPI's perspective, the EIB's capital commitment significantly increases its resources and its visibility to support the targeted SMEs.

The EIB on its own would not be able to originate and structure such a number of small tickets in the French market at the speed required by a pandemic relief effort. BPI, with its large on the ground presence and unrivalled market access, is the ideal partner for such a co-investment approach.