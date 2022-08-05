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ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 496,706,722
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 97,500,000
Spain : € 399,206,722
Energy : € 496,706,722
Signature date(s)
16/12/2022 : € 50,000,000
5/08/2022 : € 65,000,000
5/08/2022 : € 97,500,000
5/08/2022 : € 136,706,722
5/08/2022 : € 147,500,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
16 August 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/08/2022
20200839
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
AQUILA CAPITAL HOLDING GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1260 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing of the construction and operation of part of a 2.6 GW portfolio of onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) plants across Spain and Portugal.

The project concerns the financing of the portfolio of ~2.40 GW of renewable energy projects that Aquila Capital ("Aquila," or "the Promoter") intends to implement in Spain and Portugal in the next years. It is comprised of 10 onshore wind (total capacity 305 MW) and 41 solar PV plants (total capacity 1.8 GWp) in Spain; as well as 6 solar PV plants in Portugal (total capacity 319 MWp).

Additionality and Impact

The Project consists in the partial financing of a portfolio of solar photovoltaic plants and onshore wind farms in Spain and Portugal with a total capacity of 2.6 GW, to be developed by Aquila Capital over the years 2021-2023. The pipeline is split between PV plants (88%) and onshore wind farms (12%) and the assets will be mainly located in Spain (87.5% vs. 12.5% in Portugal).

 

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and Portugal and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (onshore wind and solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution emissions. The project thus contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy as well as the on climate action, environmental sustainability as well as social and economic cohesion.

 

As it relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements, ("PPA")), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and a fair ESG rating.

 

The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs for this important Project through a construction facility of between 3-5 years aimed at getting the assets built and in operation. This type of loan with a bullet payment at the end of the tenor, with full merchant risk would be the first for EIB on a Project Finance (PF) basis. Currently, most commercial banks are still reluctant to offer such type of financing.


EIB is also offering the possibility to support the Project through a long-term structure on a PF basis. This approach gives the Promoter the necessary flexibility to roll out its sizable portfolio of assets within a quite short time horizon given that the initial formalisation of the Bridge Financings is much quicker than the execution of a long-term PF transaction, and does not require the signature of a PPA.


Aquila attaches great value added to the signaling effect provided by the EIB, as a reference financier with the strictest standards in terms of sustainability and environmental protection. Accordingly, EIB's financing standards label the loan as a "Green Loan" due to the quality it places on its investment and environment-related procedures, which contributes to attract investors and co-financiers to Aquila Capital's project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

With regard to the environmental and social aspects, the plants fall in the Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and because of their technical features, are expected to be screened in by the competent authority. Similarly, some associated interconnection facilities directly fall under the Annex I of the abovementioned directive, requiring environmental impact assessment (EIA) processes to be performed. The Promoter commenced the EIA processes for all the plants and interconnection infrastructure. Some of them have already been granted the licenses, and for the rest, they are still pending. The authorisation procedure and compliance with the relevant EU environmental directives will be further appraised in detail; this concerns in particular the potential need for a cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites. Finally, in case the Promoter intends to use expropriation for certain pieces of land, the process will be assessed at appraisal.

A preliminary assessment on the compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement shows that the Promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised market, and thus, subject to private procurement regime. This element, as well as the process carried out, will be assessed at appraisal.

Related documents
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
13 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141773132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238834639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237256465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237274735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237247905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237266031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237253372
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237257209
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237269523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237265688
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237248622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237271580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238845228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237254156
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237278989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
20 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239041865
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200839
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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