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JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND BOOST AFRICA JUNIOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2021 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
The EIB announces an additional investment of €10 million in Janngo Capital Startup Fund to bolster digital innovation and boost job creation in Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2021
20200831
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND BOOST AFRICA JUNIOR
JANNGO CAPITAL PARTNERS SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity investment of up to EUR 10 million in junior tranche in Janngo Capital Startup Fund, a venture capital fund investing in technology start-ups primarily in West Africa with a focus on Ivory Coast.

The proposed operation concerns a junior tranche investment in Janngo Capital Startup Fund, a closed-end venture capital fund with a target size of EUR 60 million. The fund will be set up to support start-ups in the digital and technology sectors (high-tech companies) in sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on West Africa. The Janngo team will seek to create value through an active management approach leveraging their entrepreneurial background to drive the growth and profitability of portfolio companies while building capacity in terms of business management, corporate governance as well as environmental and social standards. The fund will address a significant funding gap in the under-developed venture capital market in West Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

Not applicable.

Other links
Related press
The EIB announces an additional investment of €10 million in Janngo Capital Startup Fund to bolster digital innovation and boost job creation in Africa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The EIB announces an additional investment of €10 million in Janngo Capital Startup Fund to bolster digital innovation and boost job creation in Africa
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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