AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of two interconnected urban metro rail lines, in aggregate 30 km long with 27 stations and the acquisition of the related rolling stock, in the historic city of Agra, in the state of Uttar Pradesh in Northern India.
Agra's new metro will make the city greener, safer and more business-friendly. The project will contribute to the two main objectives of the Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF): (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment for private sector development and facilitating access to amenities and jobs. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), which highlights the infrastructure gap, including in transport, and the need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. The EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025 further emphasises collaboration between India and EIB in the field of Indian urban transport. In addition, the operation will contribute to achieving India's Paris Alignment targets and the voluntary commitment made by the Indian government under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of GDP. The project will contribute to achieving SDG 13 (climate action), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and infrastructure (SDG 9). It is expected to contribute indirectly to other goals.
The project concerns the construction of two interconnected urban metro rail lines of 30kms and 27 stations in the historic city of Agra, in the state of Uttar Pradesh in Northern India. By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable transport also to more vulnerable groups, such as people with reduced mobility and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities. The project helps to fulfil a wide range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are shared by the strategic allies EU and India, and globally, such as climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), the EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025, India's National Urban Transport Policy (2006, updated in 2014) and Agra's own Comprehensive Mobility Plan (2018). The project benefits from EIB's advantageous funding terms, as well as sector knowledge and high standards.
In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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