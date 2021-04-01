EGF - FINNVERA LRS INSTRUMENT

This linked risk-sharing instrument under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) is designed to address liquidity and long-term investment needs of mid-caps and large corporates affected by the COVID19 pandemic in Finland. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by these companies due to information asymmetries, which has been further exacerbated by the pandemic. The project will be implemented by a sound intermediary, Finnvera, which has in-depth knowledge in the sector and a solid track record with implementing EIB Group guarantee and funding products. The EIB's contribution to the project is notable. First of all, the financing type is innovative as the delinked risk-sharing instrument does not yet exist on the target market for mid-caps and large corporates. Technical advice is provided to Finnvera in this regard. EIB participation sends a strong signal to the markets that might help crowd in private sector financial intermediaries. Overall, the project can contribute to the development of the Finnish financial market and positively stimulate economic recovery.

