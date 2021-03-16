Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 25,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Rwanda : € 25,500,000
Health : € 25,500,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2023 : € 3,500,000
29/09/2021 : € 22,000,000
(*) Including a € 3,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Related press
Rwanda: EIB leverages EUR 95 million to finance businesses, Partners Government of Rwanda to Finance National Health Referral Laboratory Project
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Summary sheet

Release date
16 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2021
20200788
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
RWANDA BIOMEDICAL CENTRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 26 million
EUR 27 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the reconstruction of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (the Medical Technology Unit, the National Centre for Blood Transfusion, the National Reference Laboratory and the Research, Innovation & Data Science Division), and potentially other health interventions from the Rwanda COVID-19 National Response Plan.

The operation's objective is to help the Government of Rwanda meet needs in the health sector directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic in line with the Government's "COVID-19 National Preparedness and Response Plan."

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Bank will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and alignment of the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Bank's services will assess the full environmental details during the project due diligence.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Related projects
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE
Other links
Related press
Rwanda: EIB leverages EUR 95 million to finance businesses, Partners Government of Rwanda to Finance National Health Referral Laboratory Project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Publication Date
1 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138926267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200788
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Rwanda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Data sheet
RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Related press
Rwanda: EIB leverages EUR 95 million to finance businesses, Partners Government of Rwanda to Finance National Health Referral Laboratory Project
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Rwanda: EIB leverages EUR 95 million to finance businesses, Partners Government of Rwanda to Finance National Health Referral Laboratory Project
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Videos

Thumbnail: Improving diagnostics and strengthening public health in Rwanda
Improving diagnostics and strengthening public health in Rwanda
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications