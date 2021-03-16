RWANDA COVID 19 HEALTH RESILIENCE

Summary sheet
The project will finance the reconstruction of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (the Medical Technology Unit, the National Centre for Blood Transfusion, the National Reference Laboratory and the Research, Innovation & Data Science Division), and potentially other health interventions from the Rwanda COVID-19 National Response Plan.
The operation's objective is to help the Government of Rwanda meet needs in the health sector directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic in line with the Government's "COVID-19 National Preparedness and Response Plan."
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Bank will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and alignment of the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Bank's services will assess the full environmental details during the project due diligence.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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