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SANTANDER EGF PAN-EUROPEAN SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 38,000,000
Germany : € 76,000,000
France : € 97,000,000
Italy : € 239,000,000
Credit lines : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2021 : € 38,000,000
16/06/2021 : € 50,000,000
16/06/2021 : € 76,000,000
16/06/2021 : € 97,000,000
16/06/2021 : € 239,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Santander provide €2 billion to support European companies affected by COVID-19 via credit lines for early payment of suppliers

Summary sheet

Release date
5 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2021
20200772
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER EGF PAN-EUROPEAN SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 11200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reverse factoring operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) of trade payables of corporates and mid-caps located outside Spain in EGF-participating Member States, improving access to finance of their (mainly small and medium-sized enterprise (SME)) suppliers.

The operation will allow an increase in the reverse factoring volumes available for suppliers to identified mid-cap and large corporate buyers enabling access to finance at favourable financing conditions for SME and mid-cap final beneficiaries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that projects in sub-operations comply with the Acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Financial Intermediaries shall provide in their reverse factoring agreements with the Buyers that sub-projects undertaken by the latter shall comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that projects in sub-operations comply with the Acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Financial Intermediaries shall provide in their reverse factoring agreements with the Buyers that sub-projects undertaken by the latter shall comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Santander provide €2 billion to support European companies affected by COVID-19 via credit lines for early payment of suppliers

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Santander provide €2 billion to support European companies affected by COVID-19 via credit lines for early payment of suppliers
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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