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NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 380,992,621.48
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 104,661,432.98
Germany : € 276,331,188.5
Energy : € 380,992,621.48
Signature date(s)
21/07/2022 : € 7,834,954.44
21/07/2022 : € 13,502,350.49
21/07/2022 : € 22,909,223.46
21/07/2022 : € 96,826,478.54
21/07/2022 : € 239,919,614.55
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Related public register
24/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
EIB provides €400 million to support first ever energy link connecting Germany and the United Kingdom

Summary sheet

Release date
27 August 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2022
20200756
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 381 million
EUR 2401 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The proposed project concerns the implementation of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting England and Germany across the North Sea. The project will have a rated capacity of 1400 MW, DC voltage of 525 kV and a total route length of 720 km, of which 706 km offshore. The offshore route of the project crosses German, Dutch and British waters.

The project will be the first interconnector between Germany and the UK, facilitating electricity trade between the EU and the UK and contributing to the integration of high shares of renewables across the North Sea. It will support EU and German renewable policies, which imply to reach a share of at least 60% of renewables by 2030 in the electricity sector, and in particular the EU Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy. The project will enable to reduce carbon emissions and will contribute to meet the European greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction target.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The route of the project will be implemented entirely underground/undersea and therefore the project falls under neither Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The installation and operation of the Ppoject have the potential for some adverse impacts through marine habitat damage or loss, noise, chemical pollution, heat and electromagnetic field emissions and entanglement of marine species. Environmental impact studies have been carried out and appropriate measures will be taken to avoid, mitigate and compensate the impacts.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC / Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
24/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Related press
EIB provides €400 million to support first ever energy link connecting Germany and the United Kingdom

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
21 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149374728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200756
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Publication Date
21 Sep 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149223754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200756
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
24 Aug 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158975060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200756
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Related public register
24/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Summary sheet
NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Data sheet
NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
EIB provides €400 million to support first ever energy link connecting Germany and the United Kingdom

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides €400 million to support first ever energy link connecting Germany and the United Kingdom
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
21/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR - Milieu Effect Rapport (MER)
Related public register
24/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUCONNECT INTERCONNECTOR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications