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ABI - WEST AFRICA RISK SHARING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,400,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 10,400,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 10,400,000

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20200730
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ABI - WEST AFRICA RISK SHARING FACILITY
ATLANTIC BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This facility provides a partial portfolio guarantee to the financial intermediary Atlantic Business International (ABI) and its banking subsidiaries in order to support financing eligible small and medium-sized investments undertaken by SMEs in several countries in West Africa, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment generating activities and alleviating the economic burden due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

The primary objective of the operation is to enhance access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enable improved terms and conditions like reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 November 2022
21 December 2023
Related projects
Parent project
COVID-19 SME ACCESS TO FINANCE INITIATIVE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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